Fire destroys Lee County home

A Lee County home was destroyed by a fire Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2474 235th Street, just outside of Donnellson, Iowa. By the time they arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

Donnellson Assistant Fire Chief Bill Young believed the fire started outside in a garage, and spread to the home.

Young said a woman was able to escape unharmed. He said she stayed the night at her boyfriend's parents home.

"The most important thing is she got out and stayed out," Young said. "That's one of the most important things if you do have a fire is to make sure that you stay out of your house and don't try to go back in and either try to fight it or try to get things out."

Young added several area departments helped knock the fire down in about 45 minutes.

The cause is still unknown.