Man wounded on Thanksgiving outside Missouri mall dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 19-year-old man has died after he was shot on Thanksgiving Day while sitting in a car outside a mall in the central Missouri town of Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that police announced Thursday that Jeffrey Swope, of Jefferson City, had died of his injuries Monday.

Police say Swope was with a 24-year-old friend on the Columbia Mall parking lot when one of them tried to holster a gun. The gun fired, wounding Swope around 11:30 p.m.

Columbia police spokeswoman Latisha Stroer says no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

