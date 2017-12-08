Looking out for dangerous toys

Some toys require small batteries like these that are potential choking hazards.

Christmas is just two weeks away and whether you have some shopping left to do or you've crossed everything off the Christmas list, there are several things to be aware of before buying toys.

Every day over 500 kids are treated in an emergency room for a toy-related injury, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Safe Kids Adams County Coordinator Triena Larsen said toys have age ranges on the packages for a reason.

The most common issue is toys that have small pieces that can cause choking but there is a quick check you can do to make sure a toy is safe for your child.

"Any paper towel holders, any toilet paper holders, if a toy fits inside of those, that's about the size of a child's esophagus area where they could, if it fits in there, it could fit in the child's throat," explained Larsen. "Then, it becomes a choking hazard."

She said whether you're shopping online or from a thrift store, be cautious of buying toys that may be used or already opened.

"You wanna check for cracks, broken pieces. Check for any safety recalls on the toys itself. Also, make sure those toys don't have any lead based paint."

Another thing Larsen said to be aware of is the packaging because there are small pieces like twist ties that could become dangerous to small children.

Some toys require small batteries. Larsen said to be extra careful with these around small kids because they're easy to swallow and could lead to death.