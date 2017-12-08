Man accused of delivering drugs near school

A Fort Madison man was arrested on felony drug charges Friday, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

A news release stated Travis Seidel, 42, was arrested at his residence of 501 21st St. It stated he was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.

The release stated if Seidel is convicted, he faces up to 15 years in a state correctional facility.

The arrest of Seidel stems from an investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into allegations that he was involved in the distribution of controlled substances in the Lee County area, according to the release.