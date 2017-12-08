Quincy water main break prompts road closure, boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy water main break prompts road closure, boil order

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

City crews in Quincy were forced to close two streets Friday after a water main break, according to a news release.

The release stated the break prompted a water interruption Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This interruption impacts residents on Hampshire Street, from 12th to 14th, and 14th Street, from Maine to Vermont.

Once water service is restored, the city stated the following areas will be under a boil order:

  • Vermont Street, 12th to 14th
  • 14th Street, Broadway to Hampshire
  • Hampshire Street, 12th to 14th
  • 14th Street, Maine to Vermont
  • 13th Street, Vermont to Broadway
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.