Quincy water main break prompts road closure, boil order

City crews in Quincy were forced to close two streets Friday after a water main break, according to a news release.

The release stated the break prompted a water interruption Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This interruption impacts residents on Hampshire Street, from 12th to 14th, and 14th Street, from Maine to Vermont.

Once water service is restored, the city stated the following areas will be under a boil order: