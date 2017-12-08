Quincy Park District closes roads for winter - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Park District closes roads for winter

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some of the roads to Quincy parks closed for the season on Friday.

Including at Gardner, Indian Mounds and Sunset Parks.

Quincy Park District Officials said the roads will stay closed to traffic for the rest of winter but the public can still use the parks.

"South Park upper loop will remain open," said Matt Higley the Director of Parks for the Quincy Park District. "Riverview loop will remain open. Moorman, there is Moorman Wavering complex there is parking there. People are still welcome to use the parks."

List of the Quincy Parks with roads closed: 

  • Gardner Park
  • East Gardner Park
  • Sunset Park
  • Riverview Park (North and South areas) 
  • Indian Mounds Park
  • Wavering Park
  • Moorman Park

