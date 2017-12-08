Local business donates mattress sets to local agencies - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local business donates mattress sets to local agencies

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With Slumberland Furniture opening a new store at the Quincy Mall the company continued a tradition on Friday.

Slumberland's 40 Winks Foundation provided several mattresses and beds to Quincy's Madonna House and the Quanada Women's Shelter. All to help those in need, including local children.

"We know that whenever you sleep in an unfamiliar place, your brain doesn't totally turn off, so the quicker that you can adjust to a new environment it's going to be better for the kids and for the adults even in order to get up and go to school and go to work," said Megan Dusterhaus the Executive Director at Quanada Women's Shelter.  "So, we are really looking forward to having some comfortable mattresses for people to sleep on."

"It is a great feeling," said Rick Blonigen the store manager at Slumberland Furniture. "I've had the opportunity to actually deliver some of these beds in the past to some other markets that we've been in. To see the look on their face and seeing that they finally get to have a bed. They finally get to have their own place to sleep at night. It's uplifting."

Over more than 20 years, Slumberland said the company has given away more than 30,000 beds to local charities.

