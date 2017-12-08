Rauner talks small business climate during Quincy visit

Governor Bruce Rauner during his visit to Quincy on Friday.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner paid a visit to the Gem City on Friday, promising to help businesses invest in Illinois and create more jobs.

Rauner toured Rack Builders incorporated in Quincy where he said he's faced obstacles since he's been in office. He said he has a plan to help small businesses, like Rack Builders.

John Schmidt is the vice president of sales and engineering for the company. He said the business has 135 employees and is growing.

"Every year, we've grown about 10 to 15 percent in our sales and in our production," Schmidt said. "We've added on to this facility here in Quincy three times."

Rauner said creating more manufacturing jobs and investing in business, like Rack Builders, is important for Illinois' success.

"Our administration has taken executive action," Rauner said. "We've cut about fifteen percent of the regulations just through executive order and through our administration. Things we don't need the general assembly to approve we've just done ourselves."

But Rauner admitted an inability to advance significant reform through the General Assembly has left his goal to make workers compensation reform unachieved.

That being said, Schmidt said Rauner's push for rolling back regulations has helped businesses like his.

"It just reduces the cost of our business," Schmidt said. "It makes our products less expensive and more competitive. It's a competitive market that we're in. We ship all over the united states, into Canada and Mexico."

Rauner said it boils down to continuing to rollback regulations, implementing term limits, as well as giving local governments more power.

"If we do make these goals a reality, then companies like Rack Builders will have an unlimited future, and will have more economic prosperity for everyone in the state," Rauner said.

Rauner will face Jeanne Ives, who represent's Illinois 42nd district, in the upcoming primary election. She's a graduate of West Point Military Academy and an Army veteran and has been in office since January 2013.