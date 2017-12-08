Students learn potential career paths - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students learn potential career paths

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local students got a chance to learn more about programs that can help spark their interests in career paths during a tour Friday.

Quincy Junior High students visited the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center. The center provides programs in a variety of areas including commercial cooking and agriculture.

Organizers of the event said it was a chance for students to learn about possible career paths that they may not have previously been aware of.

"To actually see it for yourself, what you're actually doing, gives you a completely different context about the class itself, and helps them learn a little bit about that career as well," QAVTC Director Kaleb Smith said. "You can read about a lot of things but to actually see it and experience it is a lot more impactful for our students."

Students will now meet with their counselors to decide what classes they intend to take as they enter high school.

