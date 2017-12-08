Efforts to make Hannibal community healthier

Hannibal is dubbed "America's Hometown", but also wants to be known as a healthier town.

The community and educators met on Friday for a workshop that is part of the Healthy Hannibal Project. It was hosted by Health Literacy Media. The goal is to improve access to healthcare, nutrition and more.

"Finding out what the strengths that the community have," said Chris Casey with Health Literacy Media. "We're trying to focus on strengths rather than weaknesses, because every community has both, but if you focus on the strengths than you can activate those strengths and you can network those strengths and bring them together."

The workshops were lead by faculty from Washington University and University of Missouri St. Louis.