Progress In The Paint: Stuckman earns playing time with QU

Coming from QND to QU to play basketball was a big step for 6'9" forward Tanner Stuckman.

But after redshirting his freshman year in college, Stuckman was desperate to get on the court but didn't didn't know what to expect for year two.



"I didn't really expect to play a whole ton, to be honest," explained Stuckman. "It was kind of whatever Coach Hellenthal needed me to do, I would do it."



To make himself as indispensable as possible, Stuckman worked every day in the summer to try and earn his spot on the floor.



"Even to get a minute on the floor I knew I was going to have to make tremendous progress," he said.



"There's not a kid around here who worked harder than Tanner this summer on his game and trying to understand what he needs to do to be successful at this level," said head coach Ryan Hellenthal.



When the starting roster was called for the first time this season Stuckman's worked clearly payed off because his name was on it.



And since Stuckman has averaged 10 points per game, third on the team, and is second on the team in rebounds per game.



"Like I said, I had a lot of progress to make this summer and it's just cool to see my progression so far," said the redshirt freshman.



It is in the low post where Stuckman hopes to one day be a force to be reckoned with for the Hawks, however, it is his shooting percentage from beyond the three point line that is catching team's off guard.



"I think I have to thank the Stuckman genes for that one," he joked. "I know with my uncle, we're a shooting family."



Making 51% of his three point attempts so far, Stuckman leads the team. But Hellenthal still want's to see the redshirt freshman make the low post his home like former Hawk, and now-professional, Evan McGaughey.



"He's definitely a role model for me to try and base my game of where I need to be based on his last year here," said Stuckman.



"Evan was not a great low post player early on in his career, " said Hellenthal.



"But he got better as time went on, He lived in the weight room, got a long stronger and what he is doing today is evidence of that. I think Tanner will follow that same path."



Stuckman says he still wants to gain some more weight to improve his game in the post and Hellenthal agrees. Hellenthal says he wants to see Stuckman gain 30-40 more pounds in the weight room.











