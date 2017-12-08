Health insurance on the rise for Palmyra city employees

Health insurance for employees for the City of Palmyra is going up 40% starting the first of the year.

The cost of health insurance continues to rise and employees for the City of Palmyra will soon feel it in their wallets.

Mayor Loren Graham says city employees will see a 40% increase on their health insurance starting the first of the year. The mayor attributes the increase to the Affordable Care Act.

"We pay for each employee," said Graham. "It's nothing out of their pocket, the city pays that, but if they want family coverage or add kids, then they have to pay the difference. It's not affordable."

Mayor Graham says it'll cost about $347,000 to cover health insurance for 32 employees. That's a $100,000 dollar difference from health insurance in 2017.