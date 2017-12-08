Crisis Intervention Teams ready to hit the streets

Some area law enforcement are now better trained on how to deal with behavioral health concerns. Crisis Intervention Team, CIT, Training wrapped up Friday.

One of the scenarios acted out was Brian Hooley with the La Grange Police Department was pretending to be an intoxicated veteran who suffers from PTSD and was possibly suicidal. Officer Dakota Damron with the Palmyra Police Department was the person on hand to try and calm down Hooley.

"If you rush something like that you can make the wrong decision," Damron said. "The last resort you want to do is go hands on with someone when it's not needed."

Damron is one of 18 law enforcement participants from Lewis, Clark, Marion, Ralls and Pike County who are trying to minimize the stereotypes that go along with mental health and substance abuse problems.

"We want officers to be able to recognize when an individual is in crisis and have the ability to de-escalate that individual safely; safely for the individual in crisis and safely for the officers in the community," said Jeremy Romo, Missouri State CIT Coordinator. "Then we track those individuals into the behavioral health system where they belong and away from jails and prisons."

After a 40-hour training week, it was time to hand out the certificates. Damron is the only officer at the Palmyra Police Department who is now a part of the Crisis Intervention Team.

"I know it's going to be a big help for me in my department," said Damron. "I can't wait to go back to my guys and tell them what all I got to do this week."

Romo says the team plans to meet next month. They're hoping to have another training sometime next year with more officers and more departments participating.