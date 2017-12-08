Quincy Fire Department holds Christmas event - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Fire Department holds Christmas event

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Families get refreshments at the Quincy Firefighters Christmas Open House. Families get refreshments at the Quincy Firefighters Christmas Open House.
Father talks to daughter. Father talks to daughter.
Families listen to Christmas music played. Families listen to Christmas music played.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A lot of excitement at the Quincy Fire Department Friday as area families celebrated the holiday season.

The Annual Quincy Firefighters Local 63 Christmas Open House was held at Central Station. Families enjoyed music and some kids rode on fire trucks. Firefighters say it's a tradition the department loves to carry on.

"I remember coming here when I was a little kid," Firefighter Keith Reed said. "It's a great event every year. We're just happy and want to say to the community thank you for supporting us throughout the year and let the kids have a good time."

Firefighters say the event also lets them interact with kids to make them feel comfortable in case of an emergency. 

