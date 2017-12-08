Quincy crews prepare for more water main breaks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy crews prepare for more water main breaks

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Residents in a Quincy neighborhood are under a boil order after a water main break early Friday.

City crews say while this is one of the earlier breaks in the winter season, it certainly won't be the last. The area around 14th and Hampshire Streets is back open now after crews blocked the intersection so they could fix the break.

With the freezing temperatures, crews say the ground shrinks and moves. In light of the age of the pipes, it causes them to crack and break. Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte says it's hard to predict where the breaks will happen.

"This time of the year it's to be expected, especially for December into January," Conte said. "We have problems sometimes in the spring too as the ground warms up, it does shift some more. The shifting ground is what really bothers the mains."

Conte says the city of Quincy also changed how they handle boil orders. Instead of a 48-hour time frame, now they're in effect until the city lifts them. 
Conte suggested keeping an eye on the city's website to see if a boil order has happened in your area and when it's lifted.

