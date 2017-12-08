Special Olympics tips off Hoopin' with Harlem event

Area Special Olympics athletes took to the hardwood Friday night for Hoopin' with Harlem.

The night tipped off with the Jammin' All Stars versus the Dazzling Super Sonics, coached by WGEM's Alexandra Carter.



After the All-Star game, there was a grudge match between Knapheide and Blessing Hospital and then the Harlem Wizards versus Quincy Police Department.

"Well truly, Special Olympics impacts everyone in our community," said Heather Davis, West Central Area 11 Director. "I tell people often it's our friends, it's our neighbors, it's people around us. Intellectual disabilities, there's not a population it doesn't touch."

"I think it's like something that everybody should do it, it's like help them out because you can be having the worst of worst weeks but when you come out and help them it kind of turns the week around a little bit," said Athlete Eric Katz.

