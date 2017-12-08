Crash in Quincy sends 4 people to the hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crash in Quincy sends 4 people to the hospital

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Quincy sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

In a release, deputies said just after 5 p.m. a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Vickie Nokes, 69, pulled out of Scottie's Fun Spot onto Highway 104 in front of an eastbound car, driven by Theresa Thompson, 52, causing a T-bone crash that went into the westbound lane of Highway 104 and into the north side ditch.

Deputies say both drivers and two passengers in one vehicle, ages 11 and 7, were taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said both vehicles had major damage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.