Crash in Quincy sends 4 people to the hospital

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Quincy sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

In a release, deputies said just after 5 p.m. a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Vickie Nokes, 69, pulled out of Scottie's Fun Spot onto Highway 104 in front of an eastbound car, driven by Theresa Thompson, 52, causing a T-bone crash that went into the westbound lane of Highway 104 and into the north side ditch.



Deputies say both drivers and two passengers in one vehicle, ages 11 and 7, were taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.



The sheriff's office said both vehicles had major damage.