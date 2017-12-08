Tri-State family donates toys after infant's death

Little boy looks at the doll before he donates it.

The Jobes carry in toys to the Quincy Mall to donate to Toys for Tots.

After the sudden loss of their baby, a Tri-State family hopes they can make Christmas morning a little brighter for area children.

Jason and Amanda Jobe unexpectedly lost their son Jaxon on Sunday at only seven weeks old. The Jobes already bought Christmas gifts for their son and didn't know what to do with them.

That's when they decided to donate the toys to Toys for Tots so other area children will have something to open on Christmas.

"Knowing that other people's children will be smiling," Amanda Jobe said. "People that are lucky enough to have their babies."

The Jobes plan to buy a toy every year that's suitable for how old Jaxon would be and then donate it to Toys for Tots in his memory.