Former police chief, family reunited with K9

Steve Patterson poses with Poseidon after being reunited with the dog.

Christmas came a little early for former Camp Point Chief Steve Patterson.

He says he and his family were reunited Friday with his K-9 Poseidon, the drug dog Patterson handled while he was police chief for the Camp Point Police Department until he resigned from the force last month.

While the village took the dog back recently, Patterson offered to buy Poseidon for just over $4,200. He says Camp Point accepted his offer Thursday night and approved the sale Friday.