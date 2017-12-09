Friday Sports Extra - December 8

Aaron Shoot returned and QHS put the hurt on Rock Island Alleman.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 66

Alleman: 50

Jirehl Brock: 16 pts

Jaeden Smith: 14 pts

Adonte Crider: 11 pts

Blue Devils: (4-2, 1-1) - 1,999th win in program history



Breese Mater Dei: 57

QND: 65

Tommy Ray: 16 pts

Mac Little: 12 pts

Raiders: (4-1)



Macomb: 43

West Hancock: 57

Logan Dorethy: 27 pts



Unity: 30

Payson: 69

Trevor Voss: 15 pts



Pittsfield: 27

Riverton: 46



Liberty: 55

Triopia: 79



Jacksonville ISD: 28

7) West Central: 75

Cougars: (9-0)



Bushnell-PC: 60

Beardstown: 52



*North Greene Tournament*

-- Championship

Brown County: 65

North Greene: 62

(Overtime)

Tanner Sussenbach: 24 pts

Darian Drake: 18 pts



-- Third Place

Western: 51

Calhoun: 46

Easton Billings: 26 pts



-- Consolation

Pleasant Hill: 57

Greenfield: 55

Dalton Crane: 28 pts



(MSHSAA)

Bowling Green: 50

Highland: 45

Keetan Johnston: 19 pts



Putnam County: 44

Scotland County: 62

Lane Pence: 25 pts, 11 rebs



Community R-6: 55

Van-Far: 89

Lathyn McMorris: 42 pts (11 three-pointers, ties single game school record)



*Monroe City Tournament*

-- Consolation

Marion County: 40

South Shelby: 54

Guy Timbrook: 20 pts

Luke Farrell: 16 pts

Carson Bock: 11 pts



(IHSAA)

Keokuk: 26

Mount Pleasant: 74



Central Lee: 91

Danville: 84

Sam Hirner: 28 pts



Cardinal: 35

Holy Trinity: 56

Reed Fehseke: 23 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

Clopton: 46

Hannibal: 47

Autumn Bigsby: GW basket with :10 left



Putnam County: 40

Scotland County: 50



*Monroe City Tournament*

-- Third Place

Paris: 58

Palmyra: 39

Allison Moore: 16 pts



-- Consolation

Louisiana: 44

Mark Twain: 77

McKenzie Lathrom: 30 pts

Kyjiah Clark: 18 pts



(IGHSAU)

Mount Pleasant: 42

Keokuk: 36



Central Lee: 45

Danville: 40



Cardinal: 20

Holy Trinity: 62

Brett Schneider: 16 pts



(IHSA)

Liberty: 71

Monmouth-Roseville: 83

- Double Overtime





**College Basketball, Women's**



Hannibal-LaGrange: 38

Quincy: 80

Maddie Spagnola: 14 pts

Hawks: (2-6)