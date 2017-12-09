Friday Sports Extra - December 8 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - December 8

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Aaron Shoot returned and QHS put the hurt on Rock Island Alleman. Aaron Shoot returned and QHS put the hurt on Rock Island Alleman.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
Quincy High: 66
Alleman: 50
Jirehl Brock: 16 pts
Jaeden Smith: 14 pts
Adonte Crider: 11 pts
Blue Devils: (4-2, 1-1) - 1,999th win in program history

Breese Mater Dei: 57
QND: 65
Tommy Ray: 16 pts
Mac Little: 12 pts
Raiders: (4-1)

Macomb: 43
West Hancock: 57
Logan Dorethy: 27 pts

Unity: 30
Payson: 69
Trevor Voss: 15 pts

Pittsfield: 27
Riverton: 46

Liberty: 55
Triopia: 79

Jacksonville ISD: 28
7) West Central: 75
Cougars: (9-0)

Bushnell-PC: 60
Beardstown: 52

*North Greene Tournament*
-- Championship
Brown County: 65
North Greene: 62
(Overtime)
Tanner Sussenbach: 24 pts
Darian Drake: 18 pts

-- Third Place
Western: 51
Calhoun: 46
Easton Billings: 26 pts

-- Consolation
Pleasant Hill: 57
Greenfield: 55
Dalton Crane: 28 pts

(MSHSAA)
Bowling Green: 50
Highland: 45
Keetan Johnston: 19 pts

Putnam County: 44
Scotland County: 62
Lane Pence: 25 pts, 11 rebs

Community R-6: 55
Van-Far: 89
Lathyn McMorris: 42 pts (11 three-pointers, ties single game school record)

*Monroe City Tournament*
-- Consolation
Marion County: 40
South Shelby: 54
Guy Timbrook: 20 pts
Luke Farrell: 16 pts
Carson Bock: 11 pts

(IHSAA)
Keokuk: 26
Mount Pleasant: 74

Central Lee: 91
Danville: 84
Sam Hirner: 28 pts

Cardinal: 35
Holy Trinity: 56
Reed Fehseke: 23 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)
Clopton: 46
Hannibal: 47
Autumn Bigsby: GW basket with :10 left

Putnam County: 40
Scotland County: 50

*Monroe City Tournament*
-- Third Place
Paris: 58
Palmyra: 39
Allison Moore: 16 pts

-- Consolation
Louisiana: 44
Mark Twain: 77
McKenzie Lathrom: 30 pts
Kyjiah Clark: 18 pts

(IGHSAU)
Mount Pleasant: 42
Keokuk: 36

Central Lee: 45
Danville: 40

Cardinal: 20
Holy Trinity: 62
Brett Schneider: 16 pts

(IHSA)
Liberty: 71
Monmouth-Roseville: 83
- Double Overtime


**College Basketball, Women's**

Hannibal-LaGrange: 38
Quincy: 80
Maddie Spagnola: 14 pts
Hawks: (2-6)

