Dry conditions in Tri-States leading to more grass fires

Dry conditions across the Tri-States have been keeping fire departments like Chief Gary Crane's busy the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, the Palmyra Fire Department was called to a grass fire in Marion County, Missouri that damaged a home.

"It's just so dry right now, and everything takes off." Crane said. "I mean we're not at the point that it is in California, but I don't think that we're too far from it."

Firefighter Jason Parrish of the Palmyra Fire Department said on Saturday that he and his fellow firefighters have seen their fair share of natural cover, or grass fires.

"People have been burning stuff and we've had a few calls because of that, and hopefully we can take care of the situation." Parrish said.

Chief Crane added that it's important that if you are burning debris to always keep a water source handy in case it gets out of control. If it does, you need to call 911.

"The faster we can get there, the faster we can keep it to a smaller area and confine it, and get it out quicker instead of spending a lot of time." Crane said. "We would rather put out a small fire than a big one."

Crane also said that his and his department have advice for anyone thinking about burning.

"You just need to hold off on it." Crane said. "Like today we've got windy conditions, and if you start a small fire and as the rule goes for some reason every time you start a fire then the wind picks up, and it may be good but then all of a sudden the wind picks up."

Crane added that residents should wait until after the first snow to burn debris. That way the added moisture will help prevent fires from spreading.