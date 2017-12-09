Palmyra Fire Department spreading holiday cheer

Families got the chance to ride in a firetruck with Santa.

The Palmyra Fire Department spent part of Saturday collecting food for those in need, while spreading some Christmas cheer.

It's been a tradition since 1981. The Fire Department brought in Santa Claus, and drove kids and their families on a fire truck throughout the city.

Families had the chance to drop off their donations, before getting on the truck.

Chief Gary Crane said the donations will go to the Palmyra Food Pantry.

"It's a small community and everybody wants to help everybody else to the best they can, and not turn your back on somebody that really needs the help." Crane said.

The Department will continue providing rides with Santa on Saturday afternoon's until December 23.