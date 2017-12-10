Fatal rollover crash in Lee County

Scene of fatal crash on Highway 2

Iowa State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 in Lee County Sunday morning.

Trooper Pitlick said Noelle Cosby of Donnellson, Iowa was traveling westbound on the highway at mile marker 255.

The minimal crash report said Cosby failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on the driver side at 2449 Highway 2.

The trooper said the passenger, Todd Cosby, was ejected from the SUV.

He was transported to University of Iowa Hospital but died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The report said Todd was not wearing a seatbelt.

The trooper said Noelle did wear a seatbelt and it saved her life. She was transported to University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City with injuries.

Trooper Pitlick said the crash remains under investigation.