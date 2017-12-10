State budget issues in Iowa could affect local governments

Cities across Iowa are working on their budgets for next year, but issues at the state level could effect services that residents depend on.



Keokuk city administrator Aaron Burnett said it's all about backfill dollars, that is money from the state that is given to local cities and counties.

He said the state is looking to cut funding and if lawmakers agree to take away $300,000 in backfill funds, it could hurt the city.

"A very negative impact on local services," Burnett said. "Which we are talking police, fire, parks, all sorts of services provided by the city that are funded through property taxes and that backfill provided from the state."

No decisions have been made at the state level yet. Burnett said these issues are starting to trickle down to the smaller cities and counties.

"It's unfortunate and I think there has to be open discussion about what does this mean to local governments, cities, counties, schools when the state choose to remove this funding," Burnett said.

Lawmakers are back in session in January.

Burnett said he wanted to make council aware of this issue and hopes there is more communication directed at state officials to let them know the impact it can have on cities down the road.