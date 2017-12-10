Keokuk home unsafe to occupy and will be demolished - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk home unsafe to occupy and will be demolished

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The house of a Keokuk man accused of multiple animal cruelty charges will be torn down in a few weeks.

City officials last week said the home on 1519 Des Moines Street will be demolished because it is unsafe to occupy.

The house was owned by 69-year-old William Howard.

Back in November, police said Howard faced 23 counts of animal cruelty, 22 counts of failure to have a city license, 22 counts of failure to have rabbies vaccinations.

Workers have been filling up dumpsters outside the home and equipment is on scene, blocking off the area.

