Keokuk home unsafe to occupy and will be demolished

Trucks blocking off the back off the home, ready for demolition.

Dumpster full outside of home on 1519 Des Moines Street.

The house of a Keokuk man accused of multiple animal cruelty charges will be torn down in a few weeks.

City officials last week said the home on 1519 Des Moines Street will be demolished because it is unsafe to occupy.

The house was owned by 69-year-old William Howard.

Back in November, police said Howard faced 23 counts of animal cruelty, 22 counts of failure to have a city license, 22 counts of failure to have rabbies vaccinations.

Workers have been filling up dumpsters outside the home and equipment is on scene, blocking off the area.