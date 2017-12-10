Fort Madison officials show off Phase II of a trail expansion

A trail to promote exercise and good health in Fort Madison took a big step this year. Phase two of the PORT Trail is complete as city leader cut the ribbon on Sunday.

Runners and walkers hit the new trail, giving residents like Katelin Essing a nice place to walk with family.

"When I was on maternity leave, phase one was open and we walked it every morning after I took my son to daycare," Essing said. "In the spring time we'll bring his bike out and use it. Hopefully we'll get a few more nice days this winter that we can come out in the stroller too."

City leaders cut the ribbon on phase two after finishing the trail in October. Members of the organization Promoting Outdoor Recreational Trails or PORT said phase two runs from 48th Street to Ivanhoe park. It's taken five years to complete but they say it's worth it.

"Trails was the right thing to do in Fort Madison from and economic development standpoint, as well as getting people out to be active, and giving them a safe place to do that," PORT member Angie Budnik said.

Phase two of the trail runs right behind the Fort Madison Middle School, providing a safer route for students to bike and walk to school.

"With all of the incidences of bikers getting hit by cars on the road, this also gives them an opportunity to hit the trail and not have to worry about that," Budnik added.

Funded through grants and community donations, there's still more to come. Phase three will connect Baxter's Sports Complex to the hospital.

"We just need to continue to build because it is going to be more expensive as we try to do some mitigation of the wetlands and try to make that work," Budnik said. "We're not quite sure of the route yet because we are trying to consider all of our options."

"It's a safe trail," Essing sad. "It's well lit and everybody's really put a great effort into this to raising the funds and making this a nice trail for everyone in Fort Madison."

Officials said they are still raising funds for phase three of the trail. The goal is to complete the project in the next two years.