Family gets new home in time for the holidays

Community members came to see the home during the open house

A Macomb family has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Members of Wesley United Methodist Church and Habitat for Humanity fixed up a home on North Edwards Street.

It was vacant for about a year until church members bought the house and donated it.

Bennie Lawrence and his three kids are excited to move in just in time for the holidays.

"It's been a long process, but it's something that my family and I need," Lawrence said. "Everybody has been working hard on it for us. It means a lot to us. We've kind of struggled for the past few years, and it just means a lot. it means everything to us."

Lawrence said as a family they put in more than 400 hours of work on the house.

Habitat officials said payments could be as low as $250 a month for the family.

