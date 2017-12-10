Family gets new home in time for the holidays - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Family gets new home in time for the holidays

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
New owner Bennie Lawrence putting a flag on the porch New owner Bennie Lawrence putting a flag on the porch
Habitat for Humanity helped refurbish the home Habitat for Humanity helped refurbish the home
The living room of the house The living room of the house
The bathroom in the house The bathroom in the house
Community members came to see the home during the open house Community members came to see the home during the open house
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Macomb family has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Members of Wesley United Methodist Church and Habitat for Humanity fixed up a home on North Edwards Street.

It was vacant for about a year until church members bought the house and donated it.

Bennie Lawrence and his three kids are excited to move in just in time for the holidays.

"It's been a long process, but it's something that my family and I need," Lawrence said. "Everybody has been working hard on it for us. It means a lot to us. We've kind of struggled for the past few years, and it just means a lot. it means everything to us."

Lawrence said as a family they put in more than 400 hours of work on the house.

Habitat officials said payments could be as low as $250 a month for the family. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.