Tom Marion reflects on his time as mayor of Keokuk

Keokuk mayor Tom Marion celebrated his retirement this weekend.

Marion has been leading the city for eight years and said he got a lot accomplished in that time.

He said the two things he is most proud of is gaining ownership of the Keokuk Union Depot near the riverfront and extending the sewer separation project deadline to save the city money.

He said it's time for him to go.

"We need new ideas and new people in here, it's always nice to get a new attitude," Marion said.

He said being a city attorney for many years helped him understand what it took to become mayor.

"Being a hometown boy, my life has been here in Keokuk," Marion said. "I love it and I loved growing up here. It was a simple time when I did. There is not anything I wouldn't do for the city."

He believes the city is in good hands. He has been training the recently elected mayor Tom Richardson for the past month.

"It is important to get them training," Marion said. "The Iowa league of cities has a program for new council members and elected officials and I think we need to take care of that."

He hopes to complete the Unitarian church demolition on 4th and High St. before he leaves.

"I would like to see that accomplished, because it is very dangerous and we need to protect our citizens," Marion said.

He also will talk to the council about lowering the number of council members.

"I have been saying it for a long time, they have not been going along with it. I just think we are foolish to have a nine person council when we have lost 6,000 people from 1960."

He will be moving to Des Moines at the end of the month to spend time with his family.

"I am not worried about a legacy, I just want people to say he did a good job and he did the hardest he can do," Marion said.