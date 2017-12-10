QU has a Christmas party with Special Olympic athletes

Special Olympics athletes were in the Christmas spirit on Sunday.

The organization had their first Christmas party at Quincy University. There was a DJ, dancing, a photo booth, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special visit.

Organizers said it was fun to see the the students and athletes get together to celebrate the holiday season.

"The Special Olympic athletes they believe it or not come out and support QU a lot," said Kellyn Lamore an intern for the Special Olympics of Western Illinois. "They know anything and everything about sports, the school in general. I think it's important to have them come out, the students here and support them for once and all come together as one community."

Organizers said this party was funded by the Quincy Quarter Madness Donations.