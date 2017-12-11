Chasing 2,000: Blue Devils make history

As the Quincy High boys basketball team was nearing program win number 2,000 at the end of the 2016-2017 season the Blue Devils hopes of reaching that milestone were dashed when it was discovered that they, in fact, had four fewer wins than they thought.



"Coming in to this program I knew that (2,000 wins) was coming up," said junior guard Jaeden Smith.



"Last year we deserved it a lot and worked hard for it. To miscount it was unfortunate but we worked hard."



Heading into the new season with 1,995 wins, it wasn't a question of if the Blue Devils would reach number-2,000 but when.



And that win came Saturday night against Springfield in blow out fashion in a 61-39 win over the Senators.



"I'm thankful!" said head coach Andy Douglas. "More than anything I'm thankful to be coaching here. I'm thankful to be coaching these guys. Two thousand wins is a very special achievement."



"All of our guys knew this game was of extra significance because it's got that 2,000th win attached to it," said senior guard Aaron Shoot.



"We're making our mark on our program and we're kind of making history with this team."



With the win the Blue Devils become just the third team in Illinois and the sixth in the country to reach the prestigious milestone.



"It's special. It's kind of mind blowing, honestly," said Shoot.



"Sometimes you come into the locker room and you think you're really on a team that he history is so rich and it's so special. It's mind blowing and surreal sometimes."



For a program that, in its 110 year history, has seen two state titles and a national title, the Blue Devils can finally celebrate a mile stone so few have reached before.



"The tradition here is so rich and it's great to be a part of. Quincy is the best place to play. I never want to leave," said Smith.



Quincy High only trails Centralia and Collinsville in terms of total wins in the state of Illinois.













