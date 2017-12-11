Crews called to blaze at shed near Mendon

A late-night fire at a shed near Mendon, Illinois required the assistance of five fire departments to put it out.

Fire officials said they are still investigating what caused a fire to break out at a shed at 2184 E 1200th.

Fire officials at one time feared a propane tank close to the fire could explode.

The shed was used to store equipment used for Gooding Disposal.

Mendon Fire Chief Robert Simmons says some equipment, including a garbage truck was lost, but things could've been a lot worse.

"Had a five hundred gallon L.P. tank behind the shed. We were able to get water on it and keep it cool. Keep it under control there."

Simmons said there was an explosion, possibly from another tank, but crews were able to keep the fire contained.

No one was injured.

