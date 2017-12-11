Hospital urges visitors with flu-like symptoms to stay home

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>
Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social mediaMore >>
Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concernsMore >>
President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just countryMore >>
Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim worldMore >>
The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capitalMore >>
Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol HillMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance DayMore >>
An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.More >>
Special Olympics athletes were in the Christmas spirit on Sunday.More >>
A Macomb family has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Members of Wesley United Methodist Church and Habitat for Humanity fixed up a home on North Edwards Street.More >>
Iowa State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 in Lee County Sunday afternoon.More >>
The house of a Keokuk man accused of multiple animal cruelty charges will be torn down in a few weeks.More >>
Cities across Iowa are working on their budgets for next year, but issues at the state level could effect services that residents depend on.More >>
Dry conditions across the tri-states have been keeping fire departments like Chief Gary Crane's busy the past few weeks.More >>
The Palmyra Fire Department spent part of Saturday collecting food for those in need, while spreading some Christmas cheer.More >>
A two-car crash on Highway 104 in Quincy sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.More >>
