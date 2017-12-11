Hospital urges visitors with flu-like symptoms to stay home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hospital urges visitors with flu-like symptoms to stay home

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal Regional officials urged visitors with flu-like symptoms to stay home following an increase in confirmed influenza cases.

In a news release, officials said many hospitalized patients are vulnerable to complications from the flu. They asked in order to protect patients and team members, people should refrain from visiting the hospital.

“We have seen an increase in patients experiencing respiratory illness and confirmed cases of influenza," Hannibal Regional Infection Preventionist Mary Bennett stated. "The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting regional influenza to CDC.  In consideration of our patients, team members and volunteers, Infection Prevention has made the decision to request that all persons exhibiting signs of influenza refrain from visiting the hospital."

Hannibal Regional stated common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

  • Fever, chills feeling feverish
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Cough
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Fatigue
  • Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)

Officials stated people should go to the emergency room right away if they experience any of the following symptoms:

  • Children
    • Fast breathing or trouble breathing
    • Bluish skin color
    • Not drinking enough fluids
    • Not waking up or not interacting
    • Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held
    • Fever with a rash
  • Adult
    • Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
    • Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen
    • Sudden dizziness
    • Confusion
    • Severe or persistent vomiting
  • Adult or Children
    • Flu-like symptoms that improve but then return with a fever and worse cough

Hannibal Regional stated influenza spreads by droplets created when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk. They also spread by touching eyes, nose or mouth after coming in contact with it.

Officials stated influenza is contagious one day before symptoms start and up to five to seven days following symptoms.

