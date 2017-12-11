Hospital urges visitors with flu-like symptoms to stay home

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim world

Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim world

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just country

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just country

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns

Deaths from window blinds show need for cord ban, study says

Deaths from window blinds show need for cord ban, study says

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media

The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the city

The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the city

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times Square

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times Square

Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the New York City subway happened in an underground passageway.

Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the New York City subway happened in an underground passageway.

President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it, "Another false story.".

President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it, "Another false story.".

Crews aided by calm overnight winds kept a wall of flames from descending from mountains into coastal towns after a huge Southern California wildfire exploded in size over the weekend.

Crews aided by calm overnight winds kept a wall of flames from descending from mountains into coastal towns after a huge Southern California wildfire exploded in size over the weekend.

"On Point" host Tom Ashbrook, the host of one of NPR's most successful programs, has been suspended while the network investigates sexual misconduct allegations.

"On Point" host Tom Ashbrook, the host of one of NPR's most successful programs, has been suspended while the network investigates sexual misconduct allegations.

The New York Police Department is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The New York Police Department is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama.

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama.

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

Tribes say Trump's proclamation reducing Utah monument not only blow they were dealt last week.

Tribes say Trump's proclamation reducing Utah monument not only blow they were dealt last week.

America's first black astronaut is finally getting full honors on the 50th anniversary of his death.

America's first black astronaut is finally getting full honors on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Hannibal Regional officials urged visitors with flu-like symptoms to stay home following an increase in confirmed influenza cases.

In a news release, officials said many hospitalized patients are vulnerable to complications from the flu. They asked in order to protect patients and team members, people should refrain from visiting the hospital.

“We have seen an increase in patients experiencing respiratory illness and confirmed cases of influenza," Hannibal Regional Infection Preventionist Mary Bennett stated. "The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting regional influenza to CDC. In consideration of our patients, team members and volunteers, Infection Prevention has made the decision to request that all persons exhibiting signs of influenza refrain from visiting the hospital."

Hannibal Regional stated common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

Fever, chills feeling feverish

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Cough

Runny or stuffy nose

Fatigue

Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)

Officials stated people should go to the emergency room right away if they experience any of the following symptoms:

Children Fast breathing or trouble breathing Bluish skin color Not drinking enough fluids Not waking up or not interacting Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held Fever with a rash

Adult Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen Sudden dizziness Confusion Severe or persistent vomiting

Adult or Children Flu-like symptoms that improve but then return with a fever and worse cough



Hannibal Regional stated influenza spreads by droplets created when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk. They also spread by touching eyes, nose or mouth after coming in contact with it.

Officials stated influenza is contagious one day before symptoms start and up to five to seven days following symptoms.