Burlington correctional officers injured in attack

Two Burlington, Iowa, correctional officer were injured Sunday in an inmate attack, according to the Des Moines County sheriff.

In a news release, the sheriff's office reported authorities were called to the Des Moines County Correctional center Sunday at 4:08 p.m. It stated they were dispatched after a correctional officer was pinned in the Male Max area.

Staff were conducting a search of the Male Max area because they had received information that the inmates were making homemade "hooch." The release stated the staff located the mixture in one of the inmates cells and were attempting to evacuate the area to do a complete search of the individual cells.

The release stated during this transition two inmates, Earl Booth-Harris, 24, and Jorge Sanders-Galvez, 23, "brutally" attacked one of the correctional staff members inside the Male Max area. It stated a third inmate, Bobby Morris, 26, assisted in the assault by preventing other correctional staff from intervening and entering the area.

The release stated a short time later, assisting correctional staff pulled the officer from the cell.

The sheriff's office state a second correctional officer was also injured. Both officers were taken to Great River Medical Center for treatment.

Sanders-Galvez was recently convicted of murder in the 1st degree for the murder of Kedarie Johnson. Booth-Harris was recently convicted of murder in the 1st degree murder for the murder of Deonte Carter. The release said both were awaiting sentencing on these convictions.

Morris had been convicted on ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of robbery in the 2nd degree in reference to the 2017 multiple armed robberies of Iowa Fertilizer Plant workers, according to the release.

The release stated officers were able to contain the inmates and the entire jail was locked down and secure.

All three inmates were removed from the facility, according to the release. It stated Booth-Harris and Sanders-Galvez were temporarily moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Ft. Madison and Morris was transported to the Oakdale Classification Center in Oakdale Iowa.

The sheriff's office stated the incident was being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the sheriff's investigation.