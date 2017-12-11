Burlington correctional officers injured in attack

A man accused of shooting at homes and vehicles in a Quincy neighborhood in August pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday, according to court records.More >>
Two Burlington, Iowa, correctional officer were injured Sunday in an inmate attack, according to the Des Moines County sheriff.More >>
A Fort Madison man was arrested on felony drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha identified the woman arrested Sunday for pulling a weapon on a tow truck driver.More >>
The Macomb Police Department reported its investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported a Galesburg, Illinois, man was arrested Tuesday for possessing mushrooms.More >>
Illinois State Police reported a man was charged with driving under the influence following a crash Tuesday night in Scott County.More >>
Authorities say a Quincy woman was arrested Monday afternoon after buying pain medication from a member of the West Central Illinois Task Force.More >>
A Fort Madison man was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing last week, according to police.More >>
Two Clarksville, Missouri, men were arrested in McDonough County on drug charges following a traffic stop early Monday morning, according to authorities.More >>
