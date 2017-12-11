IHOP restaurant opens in Quincy

The owner said they had a steady flow of customers since they opened.

The new IHOP restaurant in Quincy officially opened Monday morning.

Owner Larry McDonald said he was relieved after taking two months to transition the old TGI Fridays, located at 33rd and Broadway, into IHOP. He said he's glad to bring a new dining option to Quincy.

"Offers more of a variety," said McDonald. "IHOP brings a great brand, so if we deliver the brand correctly, like we are. Since we've had a steady flow coming in, we've been able to do that. People are getting the experience."

"We have a lot of people here saying 'Thank you for coming here,'" said McDonald. "'Thank you for coming to Quincy' and that just makes us feel really good about it."

IHOP is open 24 hours and that includes Christmas day.