Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles pleads guilty

A man accused of shooting at homes and vehicles in a Quincy neighborhood in August pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday, according to court records.

Records show Jamie Farthing, of Quincy pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony. He originally faced a class 1 felony charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Farthing was arrested in August after police said he shot at homes and vehicles in the area of Evergreen Drive West. A neighbor told WGEM News that Farthing was shooting from inside a home.

Farthing was scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 2.

