Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles pleads guilty - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles pleads guilty

Posted:
Farthing Farthing
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man accused of shooting at homes and vehicles in a Quincy neighborhood in August pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday, according to court records.

Records show Jamie Farthing, of Quincy pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony. He originally faced a class 1 felony charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Farthing was arrested in August after police said he shot at homes and vehicles in the area of Evergreen Drive West. A neighbor told WGEM News that Farthing was shooting from inside a home.

Farthing was scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 2.

Click here to read about his arrest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.