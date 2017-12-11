Local charity raises money through gift wrapping - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local charity raises money through gift wrapping

Advocacy Network for Children is offering free gift wrapping inside Quincy Mall.
They said donations will help children in need in West Central Illinois.
If you need help wrapping your gifts this holiday season, there's an option that also lets you give back to the community.

The Advocacy Network for Children is offering free gift wrapping this week inside the Quincy Mall, outside of Bergner's. They're accepting donations that will help with day-to-day operating costs and their grant payments so they can help children who are in need in West Central Illinois.

"We still have to keep our doors open to help the abuse and neglected children in these counties," said Diane Pieper with Advocacy Network for Children. "So, every little event that we can hold like this, helps us to do our job."

They'll wrap gifts Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
 

