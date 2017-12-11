Over 200 students experience Kiwanis Christmas party

City leaders in Fort Madison are forced to hit the brakes on plans to develop the riverfront, after a European cruise line scraps plans to operate on the Mississippi river.More >>
More than 350 kids in Lee County will get Christmas presents thanks to a local programMore >>
A man accused of shooting at homes and vehicles in a Quincy neighborhood in August pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday, according to court records.More >>
Two Burlington, Iowa, correctional officer were injured Sunday in an inmate attack, according to the Des Moines County sheriff.More >>
If you need help wrapping your gifts this holiday season, there's an option that also lets you give back to the community.More >>
Local students got into the Christmas spirit Monday afternoon in QuincyMore >>
Hannibal Regional officials urged visitors with flu-like symptoms to stay home following an increase in confirmed influenza cases.More >>
An late-night fire at a shed near Mendon, Illinois required the assistance of 5 fire departments to put it out.More >>
