Over 200 students experience Kiwanis Christmas party

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local students got into the Christmas spirit Monday afternoon in Quincy

The Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club hosted its annual Christmas party with more than 200 second graders from four different Quincy schools. Along with pizza, cookies and coloring, every student received a gift from Santa. 

"It's just so fun to see the kid's faces light up," said Kate Martin, with the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club. "You never know what kind of Christmas celebration kids have and to see their faces as they open their presents. Even just enjoy the pizza and color on some color books that we give them, you can tell that it means a lot to them. "

This year, the second graders were from Adams, Berrian, Dewey, and Washington schools.

