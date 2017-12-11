Wind farm a possibility in McDonough County

Wind turbines could be coming to McDonough County. A Canadian power company has put in a proposal to the McDonough County board to add a wind farm.

Most of the proposed turbines would in the northwestern part of the county, which means if the plan goes through, the West Prairie Schools would get some much needed added cash to work with.

Between 45 and 75 wind turbines could be added in the next two years.

"They're basically going to be from the junction of Route 9 and 67, to the northwest," County board chairman Scott Schwerer said. "Most of the turbines will be north of Route 9 and west of 67."

Schwerer said this is ten years in the making, but now Cardinal Point Wind is one step closer to making their plan a reality. If they do, Schwerer said it would be a big boost to the county.

"Construction jobs will be the first thing," Schwerer added. "There's cement to be bought, gravel to be bought. After the construction is done, they will be taxed and that will be a great benefit to the county."

The company expects $2-million in added tax revenue, and about half of that would go to West Prairie School District. The average age of the four schools in the district are around 50 years old. With the added tax dollars from the wind farm, the superintendent Carol Kilver said that will go towards the infrastructure of those buildings."

"You look at your health life safety, and you want to make sure that everything's up to code," Kilver said. "We really are looking at how does the space serve the learning of today's student."

The added money could also help the district accomplish their goal of giving students 21st century tools to learn.

We're looking at technology," Kilver said. "You want to make sure that your buildings are prepared to serve students of the 21st century and we're looking at what can we do to really provide an experience for our students that really helps them prepare for life after high school."

The county said Cardinal Point Winds is expected to file their application sometime within the next six months. Once that is done, there will be a public hearing on the project and the board will vote to approve the plans.

The company said they already have more than 100 landowners on board with the project.