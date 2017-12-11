Macomb Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau gets new director

Macomb has a new director for the convention and visitors bureau.

Jock Hedblade started as the new director last week. Hedblade is a Macomb native and has worked in Chicago for the last thirty-five years in radio and television production.

He said his main focus is bringing together businesses and the community to attract more people to Macomb.

"How do we take what we have and know that we're not going to go back to what it used to be, because things are always changing, but adapt to that for the future so that it does work," Hedblade said. "So that there still is a thriving downtown and a thriving community, and a business area."

Hedblade was hired after former director Nikki Gray, left for a new job in Florida.