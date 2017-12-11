Viking Cruises rejects Mississippi River and forces cities to regroup

Look at the river in Riverview Park.

Dock has issues like rotting and it's not aligned straight.

Dock that was going to be improved.

City leaders in Fort Madison are forced to hit the brakes on plans to develop the riverfront, after a European cruise line scraps plans to operate on the Mississippi river.

Now city officials and local businesses are left wondering what's next.

The city said they're going to miss out on future revenue because Viking Cruises scrapped plans to operate on the Mississippi River.

Officials set aside $100,000 to improve a dock to handle the thousands of visitors, but that dream is no more.

Conversations can be heard across the room at 10th Street Station, a 1920's diner up the road from the Mississippi River.

Owner Dave Taylor is upset.

"Coulda, shoulda woulda, this is not good for Fort Madison," Taylor said.

He said he had plans to help grow his business to accommodate the new Viking Cruise Line.

"I had talked to a council member about a golf cart shuttle service to pick people up who wanted to do antique shopping and local food," Taylor said.

But talks are over after the company sent a letter to Mayor Brad Randolph a few weeks ago.

City Manager David Varley said the cruise sent a letter that terminated the deal because of manufacturing regulations in America, that would require them to build their ships in the U.S.

"It was very short, one sentence," Varley said." The letter read, 'they discontinued discussion and it doesn't make economic sense.'"

Taylor said the cruise line would have brought more people into his restaurant.

"Each state is known for their thing, we are known for maid rites and tenderloins, which you can't get in Europe," Taylor said.

Varley said it's time to look to Plan B, and get back to the drawing board to develop the riverfront.

"It'll be up to city council to talk about it," Varley said. "There are a lot of opinions out there, it's hard to bring them all together."

Taylor hopes the city comes back with new ideas soon because downtown is struggling.

"It really needs a boost," Taylor said. "As a marketing tool, it would have been perfect to reach new audiences, not just for our diner, but for the community and downtown."

Varley said he will meet with the council at their workshop next Tuesday to discuss what to do next.