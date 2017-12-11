Hundreds of donations for 'Christmas for Kids'

List of books given to the kids as well.

Toys on tables across the center.

Hundreds of toys packed in the Salvation Army Dimond Center.

More than 350 kids in Lee County will get Christmas presents thanks to a local program.

Christmas for Kids is sorting toys for families to pick up this weekend.

Volunteers are setting up tables for kids to receive three big toys along with some stocking stuffers.

This program is supported by donations from local businesses and churches.

Volunteers say 3,000 toys will be passed out to low income families.

"It's very nice," Volunteer Kim Albers said. "We have a lot of parents come up to us and say that this means a lot to them, otherwise their kids would not have Christmas. It gets emotional at times."

Families can pick up toys Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Dimond Center at 1415 Avenue M.