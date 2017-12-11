Panther Perfect: Monroe City girls still unbeaten

Already off to a perfect (5-0) start to the season the Monroe City girls basketball team is anxious to stay perfect for a while.



Saturday, the 7th ranked Panthers clinched their fifth straight win to start the season while claiming their own tournament title over South Shelby in the process. However, the Panthers, lead by four returning starters, feel like they haven't played to their potential just yet.



"Honestly, I don't think we played very well this week," said head coach Cody Leonard after his team's championship win, Saturday.



We kind of uglied up some games and just found a way to win. But that is good for a team like us to make sure that we're always in games and we give ourselves a good shot."



"I think that we are actually driving to the basket this year. We're working as a team and we just know how to handle the ball," said junior forward Jada Summers.



With less size and height on the the floor than in years past the Panthers are relying more on their athletes on the floor to find the open play and the open shot from the outside.



"We're not the biggest team in the world," said senior guard Emile Okenfuss. "We're just really aggressive and we work out butts off. We just try to get every tip, every rebound and every steal we can possibly have."



"We are the least intimidating team in the world," laughed Leonard.



"But when we walk out there and we have to play we have some athletes that can do some things. Most nights we like that advantage that we're going to have."



The Panthers look to get their sixth straight win to start the season Tuesday night when they travel down the road to face McKenzie Lathrom and Mark Twain.





