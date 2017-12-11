Monday's Area Scores-December 11 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores-December 11

Posted:

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA/IGHSAU)

Clark County: 30
Keokuk: 27
Carissa Bevans: 9pts
Michaela Davis: 11pts
Indians: (7-0)
Chiefs: (2-2)

(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 38
Moberly: 51

Highland: 54
6) Scotland County: 24
Addy Johnson: 12pts
Cougars: (4-0)

(IHSA)

5) Illini West: 55
Bushnell-PC: 46
Baylee Clampitt: 25pts
Chargers: (9-2)

West Central: 21
Central-SE: 38
Alivia Lantz: 11pts

Brown County: 39
JX Routt: 45

Unity: 46
7) Western/Payson: 54
Blair Borrowman: 26pts
Kamryn Flesner: 11pts (*Scores 1,000th career point)

Pittsfield-GP: 62
Liberty:52
Lilly Pepper: 31pts, 19reb

**High School Basketball, Boys**

4) Clark County: 59
Keokuk: 38
Chandler Bevans (CC): 24pts
Anthony Potratz (KEO): 13pts 
Indians: (6-0) 

Highland: 28
Scotland County: 51
Will Fromm: 15pts 

 

