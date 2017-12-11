Monday's Area Scores-December 11

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain

Rookie Mitchell Trubisky threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his best showing yet, and the Chicago Bears ended a five-game losing streak by routing the lackluster Cincinnati Bengals 33-7. It was Chicago's most...

More >>