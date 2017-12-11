Blessing Health Systems to open new clinic - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Blessing Health Systems to open new clinic

Posted:

Starting next week, another option for easier access to basic healthcare in Quincy.

On Monday,  Blessing Health Systems will open a second Convenient Care clinic. It'll be next to the pharmacy inside the Hy-Vee at 14th and Harrison.

The clinic will treat minor illnesses and injuries for people 18 months and older.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. It'll be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.
 

