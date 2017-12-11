Aging sewer lines cost Quincy big bucks

Sewer repairs could cost the city anywhere from $19,000 to $90,000.

A sewer break on 9th street cost the city more than $63,000.

More than 300 miles of aging sewer lines in the Quincy could mean big bucks as the city works on replacing them.

The city council approved the recent sewer repair on 9th Street, between Maine and State Street, that cost more than $63,545.

City officials say sewer repairs could cost anywhere from $19,000 to $90,000. Jeffrey Conte, Utilities and Engineering Director in Quincy, says the majority of the sewer pipes are made of brick or clay and are about 100-years-old.

Conte says they're now fixing them with newer pipes made out of PVC.

"The PVC is a plastic material that is more resilient," said Conte. "It takes more loading and it doesn't tend to crack, it would just compress a little bit. Replacing these 100-year-old sewers with a modern material is certainly going to be a huge benefit."

Conte says they're looking at long-range planning to replace the 300 miles of sewer lines over the next 25 years.