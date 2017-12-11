Local church looks to relocate

The land is between the post office and the humane society.

The land will allow the church to expand its operations.

The Calvary Tabernacle Church is looking at land on North 36th Street.

A local church is now considering moving locations.

The Calvary Tabernacle Church is looking at land on North 36th Street, in between the post office and the humane society.

The church is currently located off Payson Road.

"Since last year a new owner has purchased a large tract and he's basically dividing it off into sections and he's willing to sell it," said Chuck Bevelheimer, Quincy Planning and Development Director. "I think the church saw this as an opportunity to obtain some land and allow them to expand their operation."

The plan commission will review the recommendation at its meeting later this month. Then it's up to city council to make a decision whether to allow the church to relocate.