Woodworking shop looks to fill old Deters Dairy building

The old Deters Dairy building on State Street could soon be home to a new business.

At Quincy's City Council meeting Monday night, a petition was filed for a permit to put in a custom woodworking shop at 4801 State Street. The building has been vacant for a number of years.

City officials say this request requires a special permit because the area is zoned rural residential.

The issue now goes to the plan commission before heading to city council.