Woodworking shop looks to fill old Deters Dairy building

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
The old Deters Dairy building on State Street could soon be home to a new business.

At Quincy's City Council meeting Monday night, a petition was filed for a permit to put in a custom woodworking shop at 4801 State Street. The building has been vacant for a number of years. 

City officials say this request requires a special permit because the area is zoned rural residential. 

The issue now goes to the plan commission before heading to city council. 

