Adams County receives money for prison diversion program

Adams County recently received a grant for a program that officials say will keep people out of prison and save taxpayer dollars.

Director of Court Services, Wendy Venvertloh said they could be getting as much as $257,000 dollars to improve their diversion program.

That focuses on rehabilitation instead of prison sentences.

Venvertloh says offenders who are convicted and sent to prison have a higher tendency to commit future crimes, but this program hopes to change that.

"They primarily focus on lasting behavior change so really getting at the heart of why do people commit crimes, why do people get in trouble, and really trying to attack that."

She added in this program, non-violent offenders will go on probation and receive counseling.

"We can prove that when you're on probation and the things that we're having you do to get at those drivers of criminal behavior, that works as opposed to being sent to prison and being warehoused."

Venvertloh said the grant is taxpayer funded, but the thousands of dollars invested in the program could save the county the millions of dollars it would take to put someone in prison.