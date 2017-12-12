Woman with kids drives into Mississippi River

Authorities said a Keokuk woman and her three kids avoided injuries Monday night when their vehicle went into the Mississippi River in Adams County.

In a news release, the sheriff's office stated deputies responded to the crash at 9:40 p.m.

The release stated Keela R. Casey, 30, was driving on 2150th, near E. 253rd Lane, when she fell asleep at the wheel. It stated she then drove into the river.

The sheriff's office reported Casey and her three children were able to get out of the vehicle before it was submerged. They said there were no major injuries during the incident.

According to the release, Casey was charged with driving while license suspended.