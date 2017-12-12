Parents paying adult children's bills

Greg Wittland with Hearltand Financial Advisors says parents can help out but he says to be careful and not help out too much.

75 percent of parents with adult children are paying for their children's debts and living expenses, according to creditcards.com.

The study shows the majority of those parents paying their child's expenses are covering the costs of utility bills, rent, and cell phone use.

Greg Wittland with Hearltand Financial Advisors said students are leaving college with more debt than they can handle.

He also said it's hard to find a job right out of college to pay down that debt. So, Wittland said you have to make smart financial choices.

"I think there's a lot of ongoing expenses that people today consider necessary that maybe aren't," stated Wittland. "Do you really need to be having the newest iPhone every year, the newest android every year?"

He said another the problem is the added debt coupled with people wanting more too quickly.

"I think too many people at any age but especially at the younger age is they want too much too soon. They want the nicer car. They want the nicer house. They want the nicer apartment. They want the high dollar cell phone plan but the reality is that's not the most prudent way to spend your money."

Wittland added parents helping out is not a bad thing unless you enable your kids by helping out too much.